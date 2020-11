Wesley Johnson, 86, of Groveland, CA, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Kaiser Permanente, Modesto, CA. Wesley was born on September 21, 1934 in San Jose, CA.

Groveland, CA Services: At this time, there will be no public funeral services.