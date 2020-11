Steven Errol Sloneker, 75, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Adventist Health Care, Sonora, CA. Steven was born on November 3, 1945.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.