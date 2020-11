Geraldine “Geri” La Verne Dunbar, 90, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence in Sonora, CA. Geraldine was born on December 29, 1929 in Sonora, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Private family graveside services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11am in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, CA.