June Marie Andrus, 87, of Copperopolis, CA, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Meadow View Manor in Sonora, CA. June was born on on August 22, 1933 in Massachusetts.

Copperopolis, CA Services: Cremation is planned, and a graveside service will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00pm in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.