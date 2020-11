Richard Alan Banks, 86, of Murphys, CA, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Avalon Care Center in Sonora, CA. Richard was born on on August 3, 1934 in San Francisco, CA.

Murphys, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.