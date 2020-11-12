Cook, Larry Fred

Larry Fred Cook, 62, of Tuolumne, CA, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence in Tuolumne, CA. Larry was born on January 7, 1958 in Sacramento, CA.

Date of Death: 11/04/2020

11/04/2020 Age: 62

62 Residence: Tuolumne, CA

Tuolumne, CA Services: A mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11am at St Patrick's Catholic Church Parish Hall. 127 West Jackson St., Sonora, CA. Interment will be in Lodi Memorial Park, 5750 Pine St., Lodi, CA to follow at 2pm. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.