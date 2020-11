Alba Lucia Rodriquez, 61, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora, CA. Alba was born on July 15, 1959 in Medina, Columbia.

Sonora, CA Services: A memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10am at St Patrick's Catholic Church's Parish Hall. 127 West Jackson St., Sonora, CA. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of arrangements.