Dequita “Clete” Stafford, 84, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Dequita was born on December 25, 1935 in La Follette, TN.

Sonora, CA Services: Cremation is planned and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson funeral home in charge of cremation arrangements.