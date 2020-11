Joseph Robert Ziganto, 67, of Soulsbyville, CA, passed away on October 28, 2020, in Modesto, CA. Joseph was born on November 8, 1952 in Redwood City, CA.

Date of Death: 10/28/2020

10/28/2020 Age: 67

67 Residence: Soulsbyville, CA

Soulsbyville, CA Services: No services at this time.