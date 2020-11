Jeanette Calderaro, 63, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence in Sonora, CA. Jeanette was born on May 15, 1957 in Sonora, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Private family inurnment services in Columbia City Cemetery, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral home in charge of arrangements.