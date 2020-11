David Marlin Heldstab, 85, of Tuolumne, CA, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Tuolumne, CA. David was born on December 23, 1934 in McCloud, CA.

Tuolumne, CA Services: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1pm. Carter's Cemetery in Tuolumne, CA.