Melissa Kathrin Patania, 33, of Sonora, CA, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Sonora, CA. Melissa was born on June 5, 1987 in San Jose, CA.

Date of Death: 11/26/2020

11/26/2020 Age: 33

33 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson in charge of cremation arrangements. Visitation planned for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2 - 5PM at Terzich & Wilson funeral home.

Terzich & Wilson in charge of cremation arrangements. Visitation planned for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2 - 5PM at Terzich & Wilson funeral home. Celebration of Life: Celebration of Life to follow at a later date.