Joseph Robert Ziganto, 67, of Soulsbyville, CA, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Joseph was born on November 8, 1952 in Redwood City, CA.

Date of Death: 10/28/2020

10/28/2020 Age: 67

67 Residence: Soulsbyville, CA

Soulsbyville, CA Services: TERZICH & WILSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF CREMATION ARRANGEMENTS