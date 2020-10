Michael Brendan Railton, 41, of Jamestown, CA, passed away on October 25, 2020 at his residence in Jamestown. Michael was born on August 10, 1979 in San Mateo, CA.

Jamestown, CA Services: TERZICH & WILSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF CREMATION ARRANGEMENTS