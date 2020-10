Jerry Edward Johnson, 81, of Jamestown, CA, passed away on October 21, 2020 at his residence. Jerry was born on May 25, 1939 in Greenville, SC.

Jamestown, CA Services: TERZICH & WILSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF CREMATION SERVICES