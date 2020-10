James “Jim” Laurent Fournier, Jr, 54, of Sonora, CA, passed away on October 21, 2020 at his residence. James was born on February 3, 1966 in Hanford, CA.

TERZICH & WILSON IN CHARGE OF CREMATION SERVICES.