Emmy Curtice Macfarlane, 77, of Denair, CA passed away on September 11, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Emmy was born on November 9, 1943

Date of Death: 09/11/2020

09/11/2020 Age: 77

77 Residence: Denair, CA

Denair, CA Services: TERZICH & WILSON HANDLING SERVICES