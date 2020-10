Mark Dale Law, 67, of El Portal, CA passed away on October 19, 2020 at St. Agnes Medical Center, Fresno, CA. Mark was born on September 11, 1953 in Yosemite, CA.

El Portal, CA Services: TERZICH & WILSON HANDLING CREMATION SERVICES