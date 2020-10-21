Sunny
Fulton, Donald Robert

By Sandi Lee

Donald “Skeet” Robert Fulton, 87, of Groveland, CA, passed away on October 13, 2020 at his residence in Groveland, CA.  Donald was born on April 19, 1933.

 

  • Date of Death: 10/13/2020
  • Age: 87
  • Residence: Groveland, CA
  • Services: We would like to invite everyone to celebrate Don’s (“Skeet”) life with us, in your logging attire (optional). Viewing will be held on October 30th from 3:00-5:00PM at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home located at 225 East Rose St. (at Lyons St) Sonora, Ca 95370. A Graveside Service will be held on October 31st at 9:00AM at the Divide Cemetery located at 11300 Memorial Dr. Groveland, Ca 95321. A Memorial Service will also be held on October 31st at 12:00PM at the Calvary Chapel located at 19889 Soulsbyville Rd. Soulsbyville, Ca 95372. As you process your memories of Don please write them down, there will be a collection box at the service. We as a family will enjoy your memories together and would love to keep his legacy alive for our future generations.

