Karel T. Landsmann, 73, of Sonora, CA, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Sierra Care Center, Sonora, CA. Karel was born on November 1, 1946 in the Czechoslobakia Republic.

Sonora, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson in charge of cremation arrangements.