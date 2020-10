Agnes Kays, 101, of Challis Idaho, passed away on September 21, 2020. Agnes was born on June 6, 1919 in Milo, Maine.

Date of Death: 09/21/2020

09/21/2020 Age: 101

101 Residence: Challis, ID

Challis, ID Services: Terzich & Wilson in charge of cremation burial arrangements.