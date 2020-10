Margaret A. Garcia, 93, of Jamestown, CA passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence in Jamestown, CA. Margaret was born on January 17, 1927 in Merced, CA.

Jamestown, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.