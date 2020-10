Matthew Perry Winks, 42, of Jamestown, CA. passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Jamestown, CA. Matthew was born on January 5, 1978 in Dallas, TX.

Jamestown, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements