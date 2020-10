Anthony (Tony) Steven Canzone, 60, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora, CA. Anthony was born on November 26, 1959.

Date of Death: 10/01/2020

10/01/2020 Age: 60

60 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Cremation is planned and private family memorial services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements