Donald Ray Bartholowmew, 81, of La Grange, CA passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his residence. Donald was born on September 6, 1939 in Waterford, CA.

Date of Death: 10/01/2020

10/01/2020 Age: 81

81 Residence: La Grange, CA

La Grange, CA Services: Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 in 1 PM at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.