Andrus, Jonathan Michael

Jonathan Michael Andrus, 36, of Pine Grove, CA passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in a motorcycle accident near Kennedy Meadows. Jonathan was born on September 30, 1983 in Memphis, TN.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his Life will be held this Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Christian Heights Assembly of God Church, 13711 Joshua Way, Sonora, California.