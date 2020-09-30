Andrus, Jonathan Michael
Jonathan Michael Andrus, 36, of Pine Grove, CA passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in a motorcycle accident near Kennedy Meadows. Jonathan was born on September 30, 1983 in Memphis, TN.
- Date of Death: 09/19/2020
- Age: 36
- Residence: Pine Grove, CA
- Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
- Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his Life will be held this Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Christian Heights Assembly of God Church, 13711 Joshua Way, Sonora, California.