Andrus, Jonathan Michael

By Sandi Lee

Jonathan Michael Andrus, 36, of Pine Grove, CA passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in a motorcycle accident near Kennedy Meadows.  Jonathan was born on September 30, 1983 in Memphis, TN.

  • Date of Death: 09/19/2020
  • Age: 36
  • Residence: Pine Grove, CA
  • Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his Life will be held this Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Christian Heights Assembly of God Church, 13711 Joshua Way, Sonora, California.

