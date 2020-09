Donald Higuera, 94, of Tuolumne, CA, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence in Tuolumne, CA. Donald was born on December 29, 1925 in Springfield, MA.

Tuolumne, CA Services: At his request, Cremation is planned and private inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements