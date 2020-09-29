Njirich, Carol Marie

Carol Marie Njirich, 88, of Sonora, CA, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, CA. Carol was born on November 11, 1931 in Sonora, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California. Graveside services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.