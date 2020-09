Margaret Sharon Pratt, 82, of Sonora, CA passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora, CA. Margaret was born on July 9, 1938 in Lone Pine, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11am at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, California. Burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California