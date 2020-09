Juanita Louise Linderman, 77, of Sacramento, CA (Sonora native) passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Golden Pond Retirement Community, Sacramento, CA. Juanita was born on April 23, 1943 in Sonora, CA.

