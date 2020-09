Robert Warren McBride, 82, of Sonora, CA passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora. Robert was born on September 14, 1937 in Standard, CA.

Sonora, CA Services: Graveside internment with Veterans Honors will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 3pm at Mt. Shadow Cemetery. Terzich & Wilson Funeral home in charge of arrangements.