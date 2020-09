Valentine “Val” Joseph Schooley, 73, passed away on on Monday, September, 14, 2020 at his residence in Tuolumne, CA. Val was born on February 14, 1947 in San Francisco, CA.

Tuolumne, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.