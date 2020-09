Danny James McClintock, 63, of Sonora, CA passed away on September 1, 2020. Danny was born on November 16, 1956 in Liberty, TX.

Sonora, CA Services: Service will be held on September 26, 2020 in Irvine, CA. Another service to follow in Sonora.