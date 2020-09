Salvador Barajas Gamez, 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence in Sonora, CA. Salvador was born on November 6, 1945 in Mexico.

Sonora, CA Services: A funeral service was held Friday, September 11, 2020 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery in Stockton, CA