Thomas “Tom” John Jenkins, 72, of LaGrange CA passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Adventist Health Sonora. Tom was born on May 2, 1948 in Merced, CA

LaGrange CA Services: Cremation is planned and a private family graveside will be held at a future date in Dudley Cemetery, Greeley Hill, CA. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements