Donald Wayne Clark Sr, age 81, passed away on August 24, 2020 at his residence in Jamestown, CA. Donald was born on April 8, 1939 in Stigler, OK. Family contact is Christy Clark 209-602-9008 email: christyclarkhome@hotmail.com

Jamestown, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.