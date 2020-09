Joyce Arlene Mantzouranis, 84, of Tuolumne, CA passed away August 31, 2020 in Casa de Modesto Retirement Center, Modesto, CA. She was born May 11, 1936 in California.

Tuolumne, CA Services: Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of Cremation arrangements.