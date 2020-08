Marjorie “Margie” Lee Sweet, passed away on August 27, 2020 at her home in Sonora, CA. She was born in Bakersfield, CA on October 9, 1936. She lived in Sonora for 56 years. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Luis R Sweet Sr.; son Louis Randall Sweet Jr.; daughter Rhonda Lynn Hoch; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 5 siblings.

Sonora, CA Services: Private family graveside services will be in Mt Shadow Cemetary