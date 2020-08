Donald Wayne Clark Sr., 87, of Jamestown, CA passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence in Jamestown. Born April 8, 1939 in Stigler, Oklahoma. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements.

