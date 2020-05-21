Combs, Robert

Robert (Bob) Combs born August 6, 1933 passed away April 2, 2020 in Turlock, CA. Born in Fullerton, to Robert and Virginia Combs, he has left behind his wife, Beverly (Keys) Combs, (63 years of marriage); 2 adult children: Robert (Robby) Combs III (Mi Wuk Village) & Kathryn Shortt ((Ken)El Dorado Hills)); 3 adult grandchildren: Bethany and Brianna Shortt & Lee Combs, all of California. He is also survived by his younger brother, Lloyd Combs, of Pound, WI and many treasured nieces, nephews & cousins scattered around the Western U.S.A.

Bob and Bev’s favorite place to live during their long-married life was the family cabin, in Twain Harte. From there they moved to Samaritan Village, in Hughson, which became another favorite place to live.

After graduating from San Jose State University, Bob lived with his family in San Jose, for many years, and worked with Sondeno Construction Co. He also spent many years in the U.S. Army Reserve. Then Bob & Beverly went over-seas, as commissioned & licensed missionaries with a portfolio of building: schools and churches for the Assemblies of God in Belgium and Portugal, followed by working in several countries in South America and the Caribbean, hosting church teams from all over the U.S. to help with the construction. Upon returning to the United States, he worked under the Rev. Dr. Sam Huddleston in the field of home-missions & local small churches here in our northern state and Nevada that needed professional help with their property and building decisions, etc.

Countless lives have been touched by Bob Combs’ ministry, and we rejoice that he is now once again whole in body and mind. We will be with him and many other departed family members when we, too, go to meet our Savior and Lord, as Christ has promised. Bob was a fine loving man who was always faithful to his Lord, church, his wife and family – and will be missed by all who knew him!

Hughson, CA Celebration of Life: Celebration of Life service will be held at the Hughson Full Gospel Assembly of God Church, 2007 Fifth St., Hughson, CA after the current Covid19 situation is resolved.