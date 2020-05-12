Tipton, Richard Kent

Richard Kent Tipton passed away peacefully in his Sonora, CA home surrounded by loving family on Monday, May 11th.

Kent will be remembered by the thousands of people he has touched — through his church service, his decades in education and private business, his written works, and the extensive family he leaves behind — for his sense of humor, intelligence, leadership, can-do attitude, and creativity. However, he will be remembered most of all for the love he will always have for his wife, his family, and his God.

His brother Jay, mother Blanche, and father Norman predeceased Kent. He is survived by his wife Lois, brothers Gary and Dean, sister Marjorie, sons Jared, Erik, Shane, Jay, daughters-in-law Dusti, Keri, Jenny, and his eleven grandchildren: Madysn, Connor, Riley, Carter, Tyler, Jacob, Hannah, Paige, Isaac, Hailey, and Noah.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.