Sheffield, Betty

Betty (Elizabeth Deukmejian) Sheffield, born July 5, 1924 in Albany, New York, passed away May 6, 2020. She was a resident of Sonora since 1985. Born in Albany, New York to Karekin and Ephronia (Tootikian) Deukmejian. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1928 and then settled in Van Nuys. She graduated from Van Nuys High School in 1942 and immediately went to work in the Defense Plant in Burbank during World War II. She met and married Arthur Sheffield in 1948 and quit working when they started raising a family. Eighteen years later she went back to work at the exact same desk in the same office as before – she said the only difference was the electric typewriters. She took tests required and then went to work for Los Angeles Unified School District and was an elementary school Office Manager when she retired. After her husband retired from the aircraft industry, they moved to Sonora. They loved dogs and became 4H Leaders for Guide Dogs for the Blind for a number of years.

She is an avid reader and was a volunteer at the main library Book Nook. She loved to travel and went to various parts of USA, Europe, and Asia. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Mrs. Sheffield is survived by her two sons; Robert Sheffield of Livermore and Terry Sheffield of North Hills; a grandson Phillip Sheffield of West Sacramento, and two great-granddaughters Zoe Sheffield and Avery Elizabeth Sheffield of West Sacramento

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.