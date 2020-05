Tricia Davin, born June 13, 1948 in DuBois Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in San Jose, CA. She was a resident of Twain Harte for 15 years. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Twain Harte, CA Services: TBD @ All Saints Catholic Church 18674 Cherokee Dr. Twain Harte, CA 95383 internment St. Patricks Cemetery Sonora.