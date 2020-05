Earl George Blackwell, born January 11, 1931 in Atlanta Georgia, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 05/03/2020

05/03/2020 Age: 89

89 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: At his request, no services will be held.