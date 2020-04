Stella Mae Cavero, Born June 27, 1927 in Amity, Arkansas passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at her residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Date of Death: 04/03/2020

04/03/2020 Age: 92

92 Residence: Sonora, CA

Sonora, CA Services: Private Family Graveside will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California