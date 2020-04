Jacklyn Fern Hoover of Sonora, Californi, born June 11, 1937 in Spokane, Washington passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

82 Residence: Sonora, CA