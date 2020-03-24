Roberts Sr., Howard Glenn

Howard Glenn Roberts Sr. passed away Friday, March 20th, at Avalon Care Center in Sonora, CA.

Howard is survived by his children (Howard Glenn Roberts Jr. and Gary Lynn Roberts); his grandchildren (Sarah Bjork, Noah Roberts, Robby Roberts and Matthew Roberts); his three great-grandchildren; and his sister (Ruth Delores Disney).

He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years (Sarah Lorraine Roberts – 2014); his brothers (Gledon Roberts, Weldon Roberts and Eldon Roberts); and his sisters (Louise Eby, Cloreta Staton, and Marguerte Roberts).

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.