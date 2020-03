Lillian Almy Baldwin passed away Tuesday, March 17th, at Adventist Health in Sonora, CA.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/17/2020

03/17/2020 Age: 77

77 Residence: Twain Harte, CA

Twain Harte, CA Services: Family plans on Cremation and will have private family services.