Jones, Jane Josephine

Our beloved mother Jane Josephine Jones, died February 5, 2020, in her home in Jamestown, a week after celebrating her 95th birthday with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a gift for bonding with people in the community, notably owners of her favorite restaurants, and vendors in the Farmer’s Market. She was known for her graciousness and caring.

Jane was born January 27, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York, delivered at home by a midwife. She was the third of four children of Polish immigrants, Ralph and Stephanie Okunevitch. During the Depression and World War II, Jane’s parents raised the three girls and one boy in a Brownstone on Elton Street, part of a classic “melting-pot” neighborhood of multi-cultural, multi-national immigrants.

Jane was graduated from Girls Commercial High School in June 1941. Before the war ended, she used her secretarial skills at Bond’s Clothing Store as a credit manager.

In June 1943 Jane was persuaded by one of her sisters to meet a dashing sailor named Evan Owen Jones. They were smitten with each other from the moment they met, and were married on October 24. Jane and Evan (Casey) remained together throughout their lives. After the war, in 1946, they moved to Los Angeles. Jane and Casey raised a girl and four boys in various homes in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and the Bay Area. Casey’s work saw him frequently out of town. Jane raised the kids. She was a superb baker, notably making cakes, pies, cookies and Polish versions of strudel and mandelbrot. She and her mother put up apricot jam and bread-and-butter pickles every year. Jane kept up with political news, and was an avid reader until losing her sight to macular degeneration.

After Casey retired in 1987, the couple moved to Tuolumne County and built a house in Jamestown, living adjacent to their daughter Patricia Jones and son-in-law Joshua Bigelow. Jane and Casey traveled frequently in their retirement years.

Their third son, Robert, died in 1992. After that, Jane and Casey began taking their entire family on annual vacations to Mexico or Hawaii.

Jane’s husband died December 9, 2008. She continued their custom of going out in the community every day, and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sonora. With the help and companionship of family – notably Patricia and Josh – and loving caregivers, Jane was able to remain in the home she and Casey shared.

Jane is survived by daughter Patricia (Josh Bigelow), sons James Evan, Richard (Peggy Alexander), and Stephen (Hannelore Sudermann); grandchildren Jessica (Mike Handley), Ethan, Asia, Aurora (Nick Wilson) and Evan Owen (Alycia Falter), and great-children Melissa, Lindsey, Audrey, Scarlett, Veda and Esmond.

Funeral services will be at St. Patrick’s Church, Sonora, 11 a.m. February 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sierra Hope in Angels Camp or any charity.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.