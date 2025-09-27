A quick look back at this week’s biggest stories View Photo

James Comey is indicted

Former FBI director James Comey was charged with lying to Congress on Thursday as the Trump administration escalated its campaign against the president’s perceived enemies.

Here is a summary of what happened, the backstory on the Trump-Comey relationship, and here is our analysis of Trump’s campaign of retribution.

Kimmel is back on the air

Jimmy Kimmel was back on his late-night show on Tuesday, receiving big ratings after his brief suspension by ABC. He pushed back against his critics and said the affiliates who took him off the air for his remarks about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk were “un-American.”

Read our analysis of Kimmel’s situation, key excerpts from his return monologue, and here is a timeline of the fight between Trump and the media.

World leaders speak at the U.N. General Assembly

Speakers at the U.N. General Assembly this week included the U.S. president, who told delegates that some of his fellow leaders’ countries were “going to hell.” The Israeli prime minister also gave a speech in which he said Israel would “finish the job” in Gaza.

Read about how Israel is increasingly a pariah state in world opinion; Brazil’s Lula discovering “ some chemistry ” with Donald Trump; here are the facts about what the U.S. president called a “con job”; and the U.N.’s response to Trump’s accusation of a sabotaged escalator and teleprompter.

… and away from the headlines

In other news, the FBI returned a centuries-old map of Mexico, an aggressive squirrel sent two people to the emergency room in California, ‘ nightmare bacteria ’ cases are increasing in the U.S., and who does the French president call when he is stuck in New York traffic?

Our best photos of the week

Look at our weekly best-of collection, our top photos from Latin America, and photos of a Hindu goddess’ idols being handcrafted.

